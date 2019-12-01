Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- CCTS annual report shows 35 percent increase in telecom complaints
- Jabra Elite 75t Review: Putting everyone’s ears on notice
- Apple Canada reveals full Black Friday 2019 deals, offers up to $280 in gift cards
- Best Buy Canada Black Friday 2019 deals now available
- Halton Police to implement empathy-based virtual reality training
- Amazon Canada Black Friday 2019 tech deals now live
- Nearly 70% of Canadians are subscribed to at least one streaming service: survey
- Analysts say Disney+ launch hasn’t impacted Netflix subscriptions
- TekSavvy appeals Federal Court decision ordering ISPs to block GoldTV
- Canada first North American country to rank ‘Very Good’ in mobile video experience
- Huawei Canada has positively helped Canada’s GDP growth: report
- Ontario announces 5-year e-scooter pilot that lays legal groundwork for Bird and Lime
- You can now pre-order Samsung’s Galaxy Fold in Canada
- Here’s a round-up of Canadian carrier 2019 Black Friday deals
- Here’s a roundup of major Canadian 2019 Black Friday tech deals
- 5G subscriptions to reach 2.6 billion by the end of 2025: report
- Rogers Black Friday promo offers deals on Galaxy devices, iPhones and more
- Bell launches Black Friday offers with deals on iPhone, Galaxy devices and more
- Facebook tools help Canadian small businesses compete: study
- Competition Bureau warning of scam calls posing as its officials
- Freedom slashes plan prices, includes 11GB for $65 and more
- Competition Bureau suggests CRTC create 5-year MVNO temporary policy
- Canadians now 56% more likely to shop online than 5 years ago: survey
