PREVIOUS|
News

Best memory deals on MicroSD cards and hard drives on Amazon

As far as we can tell, Amazon has the lowest prices around

Nov 28, 2019

2:35 PM EST

0 comments

Storage is one of the most important additions to any tech device in this digital age. Cameras, Xbox, computers — everything needs a little extra storage.

So on this special Black Friday, here is a roundup of some of the cheapest expanded storage options we could find.

Take note, this post was written on November 28th and more deals could come out over the weekend that render this guide useless.

Amazon

Micro SD Cards

SD Cards

External harddrives

Related Articles

News

Nov 28, 2019

11:59 AM EST

Rogers offering free Sonos One speaker with select smartphone purchases on two-year plan

News

Nov 20, 2019

7:30 AM EST

Amazon Prime Video now available on Rogers Ignite TV

News

Nov 22, 2019

3:39 PM EST

Upgrade to a Rogers Ignite bundle and get a $100 Amazon gift card

News

Nov 21, 2019

7:04 AM EST

Amazon’s Echo Show 8 smart display is now available in Canada

Comments