Best memory deals on MicroSD cards and hard drives on Amazon

Storage is one of the most important additions to any tech device in this digital age. Cameras, Xbox, computers — everything needs a little extra storage.
So on this special Black Friday, here is a roundup of some of the cheapest expanded storage options we could find.
Take note, this post was written on November 28th and more deals could come out over the weekend that render this guide useless.
Amazon
Micro SD Cards
- 128GB – SanDisk Ultra – $21.49 (save $6.71)
- 64GB – SanDisk Ultra – $12.88 (oddly, that’s the non-sale price)
SD Cards
- 128GB – SanDisk Ultra – $26.99 (save $3.26)
- 64GB – Sandisk Ultra – $17 (save $$1.20)
External harddrives
- 1TB – Toshiba Canvio Advance – $54.99 (save $17.05)
- 2TB – Toshiba Canvio Advance – $64.99 (save $28.99)
- 4TB – Toshiba Canvio Advance – $102.99 (save $38.46)
Comments