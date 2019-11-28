EB Games offers Black Friday trade-in deals on games and consoles

EB Games is amping up its Black Friday offers with some special deals for those who bring in a game to trade.
On its ‘Playd | Recharged Offers’ page, the retailer listed out some of its Black Friday deals. First up, there’s a 50 percent extra trade credit when you trade-in towards something in EB Games’ Black Friday flyer. This runs from November 28th until December 1st.
Additionally, there’s a ‘Buy More, Save More’ deal that increases the discount on Playd games. Just as it sounds, when you buy more games, the greater your discount. This also runs from the 28th until December 1st.
- Buy two, save 20 percent
- Buy three, save 30 percent
- Buy four, save 40 percent
- Get 100 bonus Edge points per game
EB Games is also offering a deal on PlayStation trade-ins. If you trade in a PlayStation 4 Slim between November 28th and December 1st, get a PlayStation 4 Pro for $169.99.
To learn more about EB Games’ Playd | Recharged offers, check out the company’s website here.
