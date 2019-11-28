Amazon Assistant lets users see its prices while they shop on other sites

Amazon has released a new Amazon Assistant service that will show you the price of its products when you shop on other sites.
The feature is meant to reduce the need for a separate tab for Amazon when you compare the price of products on other retailer websites.
On its website Amazon says that “Assistant will show you Amazon’s product offers, ratings and reviews while you browse other sites.”
Amazon Assistant is available within the Amazon Shopping app, as a browser extension or as a standalone app. To access it, you’ll have to enable the accessibility service and accept permissions for it to work.
If you’re browsing items on a retailer such as Walmart, a pop-up will appear showing you how much the item costs on Amazon. If you click on it, it will redirect to the Amazon page.
If you use the feature through the browser extension, there are more features that will show you shipment details and deals.
Amazon Assistant is available in a number of countries including Canada, the United States, France and Japan.
Source: Amazon Via: Android Police
