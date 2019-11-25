Amazon Canada previews Cyber Monday 2019 tech deals

Confused by the plethora of ‘early Black Friday” deals and promos? Well, Amazon Canada has stepped up and given all Canadians a taste of what tech discounts it will grant us on Cyber Monday.
The massive online retailer states that the Cyber Monday deals will actually kick-off “Saturday, November 30 with deals all weekend through Cyber Monday.”
- Echo Show is $105 off – just $194.99
- Echo Plus is $65 off – just $134.99
- Echo Show 8 is $60 off – just $109.99
- All-New Echo is $50 off – just $79.99
- Echo Show 5 is $35 off – just $64.99
- Echo Dot with Clock is $35 off – just $44.99
- Echo Flex is $10 off – just $24.99
- Ring Floodlight Camera is $70 off – just $259
- Buy a Ring Floodlight Camera and get a free Echo Dot
- Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit is $80 off – just $189
- Buy a Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit and a get a free Echo Dot
- Ring Smart Lighting Pathlight (4-pack Starter Kit) is $50 off – just $139.99
- Ring Smart Lighting Spotlight (2-pack Starter Kit) is $30 off – just $109.99
- Ring Smart Lighting Pathlight (2-pack Starter Kit) is $15 off – just $94.99
- Ring Smart Lighting Floodlight (Wired Starter Kit) is $30 off – just $99.99
- Ring Smart Lighting Floodlight (Battery Starter Kit) is $30 off – just $69.99
- Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System (1 Camera Kit) is $25 off – just $74.99
- Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System (2 Camera Kit) is $45 off – just $134.99
- Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System (3 Camera Kit) is $60 off – just $189.99
- Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System (5 Camera Kit) is $90 off – just $279.99
- Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera (1 Camera Kit) is $35 off – just $94.99
- Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera (2 Camera Kit) is $60 off – just $179.99
- Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera (3 Camera Kit) is $80 off – just $249.99
- Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera (5 Camera Kit) is $125 off – just $374.99
- Save up to 30% on select eero Pro mesh WiFi Systems and bundles
- All-New Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet is $60 off – just $199.99
- All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet is $50 off – just $119.99
- All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is $40 off – just $89.99
- All-New Fire HD 10 is $50 off – just $149.99
- Fire HD 8 Tablet is $30 off – just $69.99
- Fire 7 Tablet is $20 off – just $49.99
- Fire TV Stick is $25 off – just $24.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K is $35 off – just $34.99
- Fire TV Cube is $60 off – just $89.99
- Save $300 on the Insignia 58-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV Fire TV Edition – just $449.99
- All-New Kindle Oasis is $75 off – just $254.99
- Kindle Paperwhite is $30 off – just $109.99
- All-New Kindle is $40 off – just $79.99
- Save up to 25% on select Bose and Sennheiser Headphones
- Save up to 25% on select Sonos Home Theatre products
- Save up to $200 on select Samsung Sound Bars
- Select Samsung and LG 4K UHD TVs starting at $349.99
- Save up to 25% on select laptops from Acer, Asus and more
- Save up to 20% on select Sonos Products
- Select Karaoke machines from The Singing Machine starting from $59.99
- Select Arlo Security Devices from $69.99
- Save up to 35% on select Celestron Telescopes and Binoculars
- Build Your Own PC, save up to 30% on select PC components
- Save up to 30% on select Schlage Smart Locks
- Save up to 35% on select Makita Tools and Accessories
- Save up to 40% on select DeWalt Tools
- Save up to 30% on select LEGO
- Save up to 30% on select Melissa and Doug Toys
- Save up to 40% on select Hot Wheels and Matchbox Toys
- Save up to 30% on select L.O.L. Surprise Dolls and Accessories
- Save big select Home Office Furniture
- Save up to 34% on the Furbo Dog Camera
- Save up to 50% on select movie collections
- Save up to 30% on AmazonBasics Batteries
- Save up to 30% on select Coffee & Tea
- Save up to 30% on select Chocolate and Candy
- Save up to 30% on select energy drinks and other beverages
In the meantime, for those interested in all the Black Friday 2019 deal, check them out here.
Source: Amazon Canada
