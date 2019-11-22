EB Games’ Black Friday Sale offers deals on games and consoles

EB Games has announced its Black Friday deals.
Unfortunately, the retailer hasn’t revealed all of its upcoming deals yet. In fact, it’s only showing the first page of its Black Friday promotion.
This first page reveals that the sale starts on November 28th and ends on December 2nd. Additionally, you’ll get 1500 Bonus Edge Points if you spend $120 or more.
Futher, you can get an extra 50 percent credit when you trade towards anything in the flyer.
Here are the deals for Black Friday revealed on the first page in Canadian dollars.
- 1TB PlayStation 4 bundle, DualShock 4, God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition games — $249.99 and $119.99 when you trade in any PS4 in working condition
- 1TB Xbox One bundle with controller and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: Deluxe Edition — $249.99 and $149.99 when you trade in any Xbox One in working condition
- Spider-Man — now $29.99, was $49.99
- Days Gone — now $29.99, was $49.99
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare on PS4 and Xbox One with free socks — now $59.99, was $79.99
- MediEvil — now $29.99, was $39.99
- The Show 19 — now $29.99, was $39.99
- Borderlands 3 on Xbox One and PS4 — now $49.99, was $79.99
- NBA 2K20 with NBA 2K20 75,000 VC (in-game currency) on Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch — now $39.99, was $79.99
- DualShock 4 controller — now $49.99, was $74.99
- PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Accessory Pack by Biogenik — now $29.99
- Black Friday Marvel Mystery Box — $29.99
- Save $10 on PlayStation Hits for $9.99, which includes The Last of Us, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn the Complete Edition, Uncharted 4, Nioh, Bloodborne and more
- Forza Horizon 4 — now $39.99, was $79.99
- Gears 5 — now $39.99, was $79.99
- Sea of Thieves — now $34.99, was $69.99
- Crackdown 3 — now $19.99, was $39.99
- Rage 2 PS4 and Xbox One — now $26.99 was $79.99
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint on PS4 and Xbox One — now $39.99, was $79.99
- Kingdom Hearts 3 — now $19.99, was $39.99
- Just Cause 4 — now $19.99, was $39.99
- Metro Exodus — now $19.99, was $39.99
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider — now $19.99, was $39.99
- Collection of Mana — now $29.99, was $49.99
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 — now $29.99, was $49.99
- Final Fantasy XII The
- Zodiac Age — now $29.99, was $49.99
When EB Games reveals more page, we’ll update the article.
