Apple reportedly testing extending AppleCare+ eligibility beyond 60 days

Select Apple Stores in the U.S. and Canada are reportedly piloting a program that allows customers to buy an AppleCare+ subscription after the typical 60-day period following purchase.
This pilot program launched last week, according to MacRumors, which cites “sources familiar with the matter.”
The new pilot program allows customers to add AppleCare+ to Apple devices between 61 days and one year after purchase. To do this, customers need to book a Genius Bar appointment where an Apple technician then runs a diagnostic on a device.
MacRumors’ source first indicated that AppleCare+ eligibility was extended to two years, while another source stated that it only comes in at one year. The pilot program is available at roughly 50 Apple Store in the U.S. and 29 locations in Canada, according to MacRumors.
It remains unclear if this is a limited-time program for the holiday season or a permanent change. An Apple Store confirmed to MacRumors that the AppleCare+ extension is indeed in place at that specific location.
AppleCare+ offers between two and three years of hardware coverage and technical support for Apple devices.
Source: MacRumors
