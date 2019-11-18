PREVIOUS
News

Logitech launches accessibility toolkit that adds to Xbox Adaptive Controller

Xbox's Adaptive Controller just got even more inclusive

Nov 18, 2019

9:09 PM EST

0 comments

Logitech Adaptive Gaming Kit

Logitech has unveiled a new ‘Adaptive Gaming Kit’ featuring 12 buttons and triggers that are compatible with Microsoft’s accessibility-minded Xbox Adaptive Controller.

One of the key features of the Adaptive Controller is the fact that it supports a wide variety of third-party inputs, of which Logitech’s new kit takes full advantage.

Specifically, Logitech’s buttons can plug into the Adaptive Controller’s 3.5mm jacks, while triggers connect via USB. These can then be mapped to different controller functions to play games on Xbox One or PC.

To develop the kit, Logitech says it worked closely with Microsoft’s Inclusive Tech Lab and accessibility groups like The AbleGamers Charity, Abilities Research Center at Mount Sinai and SpecialEffect.

The Adaptive Kit will go on sale on Logitech’s website and at the Microsoft Store later this month for $99.99 USD (about $132 CAD).

Source: Logitech

Related Articles

Features

Aug 2, 2018

3:46 PM EST

Logitech’s Rugged Combo 2 iPad student case is the perfect education market companion

News

Nov 18, 2019

5:22 PM EST

Here are Microsoft’s Surface Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

News

Jul 25, 2018

3:45 PM EST

Microsoft designed accessible packaging for the Xbox Adaptive Controller

Features

Nov 15, 2019

2:26 PM EST

Xbox Game Studios head on exclusives, bringing games to other platforms and Project Scarlett

Comments