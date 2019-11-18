Logitech launches accessibility toolkit that adds to Xbox Adaptive Controller

Logitech has unveiled a new ‘Adaptive Gaming Kit’ featuring 12 buttons and triggers that are compatible with Microsoft’s accessibility-minded Xbox Adaptive Controller.
One of the key features of the Adaptive Controller is the fact that it supports a wide variety of third-party inputs, of which Logitech’s new kit takes full advantage.
Specifically, Logitech’s buttons can plug into the Adaptive Controller’s 3.5mm jacks, while triggers connect via USB. These can then be mapped to different controller functions to play games on Xbox One or PC.
To develop the kit, Logitech says it worked closely with Microsoft’s Inclusive Tech Lab and accessibility groups like The AbleGamers Charity, Abilities Research Center at Mount Sinai and SpecialEffect.
The Adaptive Kit will go on sale on Logitech’s website and at the Microsoft Store later this month for $99.99 USD (about $132 CAD).
Source: Logitech
