Sonos’s Black Friday deals offer up to $180 off products

It looks like this sale is mostly for TV speakers

Nov 12, 2019

12:30 PM EST

Sonos is preparing for Black Friday by sharing what its product deals are ahead of the shopping day.

The company is discounting five of its more expensive products from midnight on November 28th to December 2nd. If you want to buy any of them, they’ll be live on the company’s website.

The deals are as follows:

MobileSyrup has reviewed both the Beam and Playbase, so you can learn more about it if you’re interested in either of those products. We’ve also reviewed the new Move and the One speakers. A dual pack of Sonos Ones is a nice add on to any of these soundbars for 3.1 surround sound.

Source: Sonos

