Netflix explains why some older Samsung, Roku, Vizio devices will lose support

Netflix has explained why its apps will no longer work on some older Samsung smart TVs, Roku players and Vizio devices.
A spokesperson from the streaming service told Gizmodo that the older devices run Windows Media DRM, which has since been replaced by Microsoft PlayReady in 2010.
The devices that are unable to upgrade to PlayReady will no longer be able to support Netflix.
The impacted devices include: Roku SD (N1050), Roku HD-XR (N1101), Roku HD (N1100, 2000C), and Roku XD (2050X, 2050N, 2100X, 2100N). Additionally, some Samsung Smart TV models from 2010 and 2011 will be impacted.
Most of the impacted devices are nearly a decade old so it’s no surprise that they will be losing support.
Source: Gizmodo
