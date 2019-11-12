PREVIOUS|
Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature centered hole-punch display like Note 10 series

Samsung Galaxy S11 series won't launch likely until mid-to-late February

Nov 12, 2019

Samsung’s Galaxy S11 likely isn’t launching until next February, but we’re getting more leaks about the unreleased smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S11 will reportedly feature a punch-hole in the centre position similar to the Note 10 series. That’s according to the reliable Samsung-based leaker, Ice Universe.

Ice Universe made a rendering based on the leak, and concept creator Ben Geskin made rendering of all three upcoming handsets, the S11e, S11 and S11+. Geskin based the sizes and the design from Ice Universe’s and Evan Blass’ leaks.

Blass’ previous leak suggested the phone will come in the above-mentioned sizes and with curved bezels.

The single-camera cutout means that the Samsung will likely ditch the depth-sensing camera in the S11+ and S11+ 5G, which is what’s currently available in the S10+ and S10 5G models.

Source: @UniverseIce 

