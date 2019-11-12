Samsung’s Galaxy S11 likely isn’t launching until next February, but we’re getting more leaks about the unreleased smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy S11 lineup based on leaks
Galaxy S11e (6.4-inch) | S11 (6.7-inch) | S11+ (6.9-inch) pic.twitter.com/geQbk6Ob38
— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) November 10, 2019
The Samsung Galaxy S11 will reportedly feature a punch-hole in the centre position similar to the Note 10 series. That’s according to the reliable Samsung-based leaker, Ice Universe.
Ice Universe made a rendering based on the leak, and concept creator Ben Geskin made rendering of all three upcoming handsets, the S11e, S11 and S11+. Geskin based the sizes and the design from Ice Universe’s and Evan Blass’ leaks.
Blass’ previous leak suggested the phone will come in the above-mentioned sizes and with curved bezels.
The single-camera cutout means that the Samsung will likely ditch the depth-sensing camera in the S11+ and S11+ 5G, which is what’s currently available in the S10+ and S10 5G models.
Source: @UniverseIce
