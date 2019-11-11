PREVIOUS|
News

Fido offering $65 worth of bonus credits when you activate a new phone

If you need a new phone, this isn't a terrible deal

Nov 11, 2019

1:12 PM EST

0 comments

If you are considering getting a new phone then Fido’s latest incentive might be enough to convince you.

The carrier is offering buyers a $65 bill credit if they get a new phone. While it isn’t a huge amount, it’s still a nice bonus if you were considering getting a new handset.

The iPhone 8 also comes with a $150 activation credit so users could get a total of $215 in credits by combining these offers.

That said, Black Friday is coming up and all of the major carriers might have better deals on phones then.

Notably, Fido is marketing this as a $100 offer, but that only happens if you buy the phone online. When you purchase handsets from the carrier online it waives the $35 activation fee.

Source: Fido

Related Articles

News

Nov 7, 2019

1:11 PM EST

Fido Xtra perk offers customers a free medium coffee or tea at Second Cup

News

Nov 11, 2019

2:41 PM EST

Rogers offering hundreds of dollars in bill credits with 2018 iPhone purchase

News

Oct 4, 2019

2:15 PM EST

Fido offering $100 bill credit on select phones until October 6

News

Nov 11, 2019

2:01 PM EST

Koodo offering some existing users $55 for 10GB plans

Comments