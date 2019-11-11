Samsung Galaxy S11e will reportedly come in Blue, Grey and Pink

The Samsung Galaxy S11 series will come in a variety of colours, according to Ishan Agarwal.
Exclusive: Guess what! New Galaxy Buds in development (SM-R175) coming in Blue, Pink, Black & White colors!
S11e: Blue, Grey, & Pink
S11: Blue, Grey, & Black (at least these 3)
S10 lite: Black, Blue & White
Note10 lite: Red, Silver (possibly Aura) & Blackhttps://t.co/Ehytkwaxlt
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) November 11, 2019
Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy S11e will come in blue, grey and pink, while the S11 will at least launch in blue, grey and black.
Agarwal, unfortunately, didn’t have information about the plus-sized S11, but the leaker included details on other smartphones.
The S10 Lite will reportedly come in black, blue and white, and the Note 10 Lite will come in Red, Silver, possibly Aura and Black.
Lastly, Samsung is reportedly working on a new Galaxy Buds and it will come in Blue, Pink, Black and White.
According to well-regarded leaker Evan Blass, the S11 series will feature five different models, all variants will support a curved display and the largest model will feature a gigantic 6.9-inch screen.
The S11 series will reportedly launch in mid-to-late February similar to previous years.
Source: @ishanagarwal24
Comments