Google to Pixel 4 owners waiting on November update: ‘You’ll get it when you get it’

If you’re a Pixel 4 user and haven’t yet received the November update, you’re not alone.
The most recent monthly security patch started rolling out earlier this week, promising improvements to the 90Hz display as well as camera quality on the latest Google flagships.
However, four days on from the update’s release, several Pixel 4 and 4 XL owners have yet to receive it. A Pixel support forum has cropped up over 100 replies from people looking for the update.
Interestingly, forum users note that devices purchased through carriers have received the November update, while those purchased directly from Google haven’t.
At the time of writing, none of the Pixel 4 or 4 XL devices at MobileSyrup had received the update.
While it can take some time for these updates to roll out to users, it usually doesn’t take this long, especially with a brand new device.
To make matters worse, a Google spokesperson replied to the original post saying, “You’ll get it when you get it.” Users are understandably frustrated, and Google’s response to the forum post isn’t helping.
At the moment, it isn’t clear what’s holding back the update for the Pixel 4. Some users in the forum claimed they received the update on their Pixel 3 already. A Pixel 3 XL in the MobileSyrup office received the update on November 5th.
Other Google forum members suggested resetting your Pixel 4 could speed up the update process — a ridiculous prospect, really. Regardless of whether it works or not, you shouldn’t have to reset your phone to get a software update.
One Gold Product Expert, a trusted and active member on the forum, said that the update was rolling out and “you should see it in the next few weeks.”
Source: Pixel support forum Via: Android Authority
