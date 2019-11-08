PREVIOUS|
TCL is launching the Alcatel 3V with Freedom Mobile

Nov 8, 2019

10:28 AM EST

TCL is bringing the Alcatel 3V to Freedom Mobile.

The Alcatel 3V is one of the largest smartphones available in Canada, sporting a 6.7-inch display.

The phone features an 18:9 aspect ratio with a 1440 x 720 pixel resolution and TCL’s Dragontral Pro glass. Additionally, it features 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a rear-facing fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone also has a dual-camera system on the rear, with a 16-megapixel and a 5-megapixel shooter. The front of the handset features an 8-megapixel shooter that’s capable of capturing 1080p videos at 30fps.

Additionally, the handset features a 4,000mAh battery.

We’ve reached out to TCL for an exact release date and specific pricing for the upcoming handset

