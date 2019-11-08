TCL is launching the Alcatel 3V with Freedom Mobile

TCL is bringing the Alcatel 3V to Freedom Mobile.
The Alcatel 3V is one of the largest smartphones available in Canada, sporting a 6.7-inch display.
The phone features an 18:9 aspect ratio with a 1440 x 720 pixel resolution and TCL’s Dragontral Pro glass. Additionally, it features 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a rear-facing fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The phone also has a dual-camera system on the rear, with a 16-megapixel and a 5-megapixel shooter. The front of the handset features an 8-megapixel shooter that’s capable of capturing 1080p videos at 30fps.
Additionally, the handset features a 4,000mAh battery.
We’ve reached out to TCL for an exact release date and specific pricing for the upcoming handset
