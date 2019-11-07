Telus adds 111,000 mobile phone net additions in Q3 2019

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus reported 193,000 net additions of wireless customers to now have a total of 10.1 million total wireless subscribers in Q3 2019.
In its earnings report that Telus released on November 7th, the carrier breaks the numbers down to 111,000 mobile phone net additions, a decrease of 10,000 over last year and 82,000 mobile connected device net additions, which increased by 32,000 year-over-year.
Telus said the break down of the 10.1 million total wireless subscribers includes 8.7 million mobile phone subscribers and 1.4 million mobile connected device subscribers. Telus said it increased it’s wireless subscriber base 5.5 percent over the last 12 months.
To note, mobile-connected devices are any device other than a mobile phone with its own SIM or IMEI number. These data-centric devices include tablets, internet keys, Internet of Things, wearables, connected automobile systems. In addition, Telus has a direct billing or support relationship with the user of each device.
The carrier said the decrease in net additions of mobile phone customers was because of “higher mobile phone churn,” and said its growth in mobile connected device customers was because of a “growth in our Internet of Things offerings.”
Mobile phone churn rate was reported at 1.09 percent, which increased by six basis points of the same period a year ago, which Telus said was “due to heightened competitive intensity during the seasonal promotional period.”
Churn rate is the rate at which a customer leaves a carrier to subscribe to one of its competitors.
In Q3 2019, Average Revenue Per User was $61.64, which declined by 1.1 percent and Average Billing Per User was $75.06, which increased by 0.5 percent.
In the quarter, Telus’ operating revenue totalled to $3.69 percent., which decreased by two percent from the $3.77 billion it reported in the same period a year ago.
Its net income for the quarter totalled to $440 million, a decrease of 1.6 percent from the $447 million that was reported in the same period a year ago.
Finally, Telus’ CFO and executive vice-president Doug French indicated that in the next couple of years, the company’s preliminary capital expenditure will approximately be $2.75 billion, which will “reflect the continued expansion of our leading fibre footprint, and positions our converged network for the future capabilities that 5G networks will enable.”
Source: Telus
