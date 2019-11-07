Who’s ready to be a Pokémon Master? Because I know I am.
The Pokémon Company is announcing the first official competition for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, called Galar Beginnings.
You can sign up for the event starting November 15th when the game is released until December 5th. The competition period starts on December 6th and lasts until the 8th.
According to the Pokémon Company, Shield and Sword will only allow certain special Pocket Monsters, and trainers can only register three to six of their Pokemon.
All of a trainer’s monsters will automatically become level 50 for each match.
You’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online paid membership to compete. “You’ll be able to join the competition by opening the X menu in your game and selecting VS, Battle Stadium, and then Online Competitions. There’s no need to register on the Pokémon Global Link,” according to the Pokémon Company.
Remember your Pokémon will also be able to Dynamax and Gigantamax. The Pokémon Company also released a trailer revealing how items can help train your team.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield come out on November 15th.
