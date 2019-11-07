Amazon Canada is taking the Echo Studio out of pre-order status today.
The company showed off the high-quality speaker at its event in Seattle on September 25th. Since then, it’s been up for pre-order and today, it’s coming to users.
The device is Amazon’s most ambitious speaker to date and in our brief testing so far, it lives up to that ambition.
Inside, it’s packing a five-speaker array so it can reproduce more depth in its music than the All-New Echo or the Echo Plus. It’s also equipped to handle 3D audio via Dolby Atmos. Although, there are only 1,000 songs on Tidal that support this feature.
The speaker also automatically adapts its sound output profile to the room it’s in during setup.
Beyond all of the high tech speaker technology, the device still acts like an Alexa voice assistant just like any other Echo device.
You can buy the device for $260 CAD on Amazon.ca and keep your eyes on MobileSyrup.com for our upcoming device review.
Source: Amazon
