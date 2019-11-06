Google launches App Defence Alliance to stop harmful apps

Google has launched a new initiative aiming to fight and prevent the spread of malicious apps on Android, according to its recent blog post.
The initiative is called the App Defense Alliance and is a collaboration between Google, Lookout, ESET, and Zimperium. The different organizations will work together to reduce the risk of app-based malware.
The alliance will identify and remediate new threats. It will do so by integrating its Google Play Protect detection systems with the organizations’ scanning engines.
“Our number one goal as partners is to ensure the safety of the Google Play Store, quickly finding potentially harmful applications and stopping them from being published,” the tech giant wrote in the blog post.
It says the organizations in the alliance were hand-picked for their successes in finding potential threats and because of their dedication towards protecting the world from malicious apps and attacks.
The organizations in the alliance will use a number of different technologies and methods, such as machine learning and static analysis to detect abusive behaviour.
Google says this will secure two-way communication and allow for early detection and intervention.
Source: Google Security
