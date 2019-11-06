Black Friday is coming up on November 29th and it seems Amazon Canada has started to push the deals weeks in advance.
The massive online retailer is promoting its ‘Early Black Friday Deals’ with discounts on several Echo-enabled devices and a few deals from other manufacturers. We will update this article whenever we see something that can save you some money.
- Buy 2 Echo Show 5 devices for $139.98
- Buy 2 Echo Dot with clock devices, save $25
- Buy 2 Echo Flex devices, save $15
- Buy 2 Echo (3rd Gen) devices, save $40
- Buy 2 Echo Show 8 devices, save $139.99
- Save $70 on the all-new Echo Show 8 and Ring Video Doorbell 2 bundle
- Save on Fire Kids Edition Tablets 2-pack ($219.98 – $279.98)
- Switch Repair Kit Nintendo Switch Controller Repair Kit for $14.44 (Save 27%)
- Save on select Instant Pot slow cookers ($127.99 – $137.99)
- Save up to 25% on Philips oral health care products ($179.99 – $249.99)
- Fast Wireless Charger,NANAMI Qi Wireless Charging Stand 7.5W for $22.09 (Save 21%)
- Anker USB C to Lightning Cable for $22.99 (Save 23%)
Source: Amazon Canada
