Best Buy Canada offers free Nest Mini or Echo Dot with Tile Pro four-pack

If you’re interested in picking up some of Tile’s latest Bluetooth trackers, you’re in luck — Best Buy Canada is offering a free Google Nest Mini or Amazon Echo Dot with a Tile Pro four-pack.
As spotted by RedFlagDeals, the deal runs until November 7th, both online and in-store.
Both bundles include the latest generation Tile Pro Bluetooth trackers, which released back in October. You can attach them to keys, backpacks, purses and more. The trackers automatically ping your phone if you walk too far away and make it easier to find missing items.
Between the two deals, the Nest Mini is a better bang for your buck — it was only released last month, and costs more than the third-gen Echo Dot available with the deal, which launched in September 2018.
Both bundles cost $129.99, but customers only save $50 going with the Echo Dot versus $70 with the Nest Mini.
Coupled with the recent integration of Tile and Google Assistant, it’s hard to go wrong with the Nest Mini bundle. Of course, if you’re an Alexa user, the Echo Dot is the clear choice.
You can buy the Tile Pro tracker bundle with free Nest Mini here, or the Tile Pro tracker bundle with free Echo Dot here.
Source: RedFlagDeals
Comments