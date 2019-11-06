PREVIOUS|
News

Best Buy Canada offers free Nest Mini or Echo Dot with Tile Pro four-pack

Buy a four-pack of 2019 Tile Pro Bluetooth trackers and get either a new Google Nest Mini or third-gen Amazon Echo Dot for free

Nov 6, 2019

3:56 PM EST

0 comments

Tile Pro

If you’re interested in picking up some of Tile’s latest Bluetooth trackers, you’re in luck — Best Buy Canada is offering a free Google Nest Mini or Amazon Echo Dot with a Tile Pro four-pack.

As spotted by RedFlagDeals, the deal runs until November 7th, both online and in-store.

Both bundles include the latest generation Tile Pro Bluetooth trackers, which released back in October. You can attach them to keys, backpacks, purses and more. The trackers automatically ping your phone if you walk too far away and make it easier to find missing items.

Between the two deals, the Nest Mini is a better bang for your buck — it was only released last month, and costs more than the third-gen Echo Dot available with the deal, which launched in September 2018.

Both bundles cost $129.99, but customers only save $50 going with the Echo Dot versus $70 with the Nest Mini.

Coupled with the recent integration of Tile and Google Assistant, it’s hard to go wrong with the Nest Mini bundle. Of course, if you’re an Alexa user, the Echo Dot is the clear choice.

You can buy the Tile Pro tracker bundle with free Nest Mini here, or the Tile Pro tracker bundle with free Echo Dot here.

Source: RedFlagDeals

Related Articles

News

Oct 12, 2019

12:30 PM EST

Best Buy Canada leaks Pixel 4 specs and features

News

Oct 26, 2019

4:02 PM EST

Best Buy sale offers deals all weekend long in celebration of new stores

News

Oct 2, 2018

6:00 AM EST

Tile reveals new Mate and Pro tracking devices with replaceable batteries

Resources

Oct 8, 2019

3:24 PM EST

Best Buy Anniversary sale discounts TVs, cameras, laptops and more

Comments