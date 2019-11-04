PREVIOUS|
Netflix and Seth Meyers create skip button for Donald Trump jokes

Nov 4, 2019

7:05 PM EST

Netflix Lobby Baby

Late-night comedian Seth Meyer’s upcoming Lobby Baby Netflix special will feature a button that lets viewers skip jokes about U.S. President Donald Trump.

This is new for Netflix, as the streaming service has otherwise only offered a skip button for opening and closing credits.

Speaking to CNN, Meyers noted that Lobby Baby‘s implementation of the feature is just “another joke in the special” that isn’t meant to be taken seriously.

It’s unclear if other context-specific skip buttons will be introduced in Netflix content in the future. Still, its existence is notable since it shows that Netflix is willing to work with creators to offer them a unique feature for their content.

Overall, Netflix has been experimenting with different ways to let consumers customize their viewing experience. Over the past several weeks, the company has run public tests of a variable playback speed feature that lets users slow or speed up their content.

This has proven to be controversial among filmmakers like Judd Apatow and Brad Bird, who argued that letting a movie be played it 1.5 times the speed would go against the creators’ intent. Netflix, meanwhile, said this is a feature many of its users wanted.

