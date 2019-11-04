Microsoft rolls Word, Excel and Powerpoint into new Office mobile app

Microsoft is bringing Excel, Powerpoint and Word into a new version of the Office app.
The new Office app is available in a public preview on Android and in beta through Apple’s iOS Test Flight program.
With the updated app, users will be able to access all three utility programs to create documents, presentations, spreadsheets and more. Further, users can snap a picture of a document and convert it into an editable Word file, create and sign PDFs, transform tablets from a printed page into an Excel spreadsheet and more.
It’s important to note that this is only intended to be another option for people who use multiple Office apps. Microsoft says it won’t be replacing the three dedicated Excel, Powerpoint and Word apps.
Via: Cnet
