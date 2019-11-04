Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge browser is getting a new, modern logo that no longer looks like the Internet Explorer icon.
The Redmond, Washington-based company has been hard at work building a new web browser based on Chromium, the open-source underpinnings of Google’s popular Chrome browser. Eventually, Microsoft hopes to replace the current Edge with the new Chromium-based Edge, which will also be available for older Windows systems and macOS, feature legacy support and also work the modern web’s latest standards.
Fitting, then, that Microsoft would want to replace the logo as well. The old Edge logo, a blue ‘e,’ was very similar to the old Internet Explorer icon.
However, in a series of Easter Eggs embedded within recent Chromium Edge Canary builds, dedicated fans managed to uncover a new logo that looks like a wave. It sports a similar Fluent Design style to other Microsoft apps, such as the recently redesigned Office icons.
The logo still spells out an ‘e,’ but it does so in a way that doesn’t evoke the company’s ancient Internet Explorer browser — likely a good move for the Edge brand.
The elaborate Easter Egg involved Microsoft employees posting cryptic clues, a series of puzzles and images and more. It eventually led to a secret surfing game that, once complete, unlocked the new logo.
You can access the surfing game at ‘edge://surf/’ using the latest Chromium Edge Canary version, but without completing the previous steps, the game says “You’re too early,” and asks you to come back later.
Considering Microsoft will hold its Ignite conference in Orlando next week, the company may officially reveal the new logo, and we could learn more about a release date for the final version of Chromium Edge soon.
Source: The Verge
