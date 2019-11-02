PREVIOUS|
What’s the most important thing to you when buying a phone?

I personally like checking out the battery life, among other features, of a phone

Nov 2, 2019

10:09 AM EDT

iPhone X vs Note 9

We at MobileSyrup review a variety of smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, laptops and more. When reviewing mobile devices, we usually take a look at the handset’s battery, display, design, camera, gimmicks and other features.

Particularly for me, when I review phones I like to take a look at the battery as I think it’s probably the most important feature. I also value interesting gimmicks that work well in practice and the design of the phone.

But we’re curious, what are the most important features to you guys? When you’re purchasing a smartphone do you care more about the battery, how well the selfie camera works, how quick the processor or how it can handle your gaming?

Do your phones need IP68 water and dust distance, wireless charging and a quick charger, or does that not matter to you?

Let us know in the comments below.

