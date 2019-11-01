PREVIOUS
Uber partners with YWCA to offer rides to underserved Canadian communities

The initiative aims to help people get to their necessary appointments and interviews

Nov 1, 2019

7:09 PM EDT

Uber Canada has partnered with non-profit Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) Canada to remove transportations barriers among young women and gender diverse people across Canada.

Through its Community Impact Initiative, Uber will provide rides for interviews, job training and medical appointment purposes. Specifically, the initiative will help residents in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary.

Those in need of transportation can contact YWCA, which will then connect them to a ride through Uber. The two parties previously teamed up earlier this year to raise awareness of gender-based violence and provide resources and training to support programs and services across Canada.

Altogether, Uber says there are more than 70 local non-profits receiving support through its Community Impact Initiative. The ridesharing company says groups interested in taking part can learn more here.

