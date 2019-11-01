PREVIOUS|
PDP launches new Pokémon-themed Nintendo Switch accessories

Nov 1, 2019

5:36 PM EDT

PDP Controller

PDP is launching new Pokémon-themed Nintendo Switch accessories licensed by The Pokémon Company.

Some of these accessories include PDP’s wired fight pad pro controllers that look similar to wired GameCube controllers. They come in Pichu and Jigglypuff themes, and feature 10-foot USB cables.

PDP also released cases for both the Switch and the Switch Lite.

You can grab the controllers from PDP.com for $25 USD (roughly $32 CAD). All the prices are in U.S. dollars but will ship it to Canada.

Amazon Canada is also selling the gamepads for $42 CAD.

Source: PDP

