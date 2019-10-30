PREVIOUS|
Resources

Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in November 2019

Star Wars and Sherlock Holmes are coming to Games with Gold in November

Oct 30, 2019

2:01 PM EDT

0 comments

Every month, Microsoft offers a handful of Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles to Xbox Live Gold subscribers at no additional cost.

Here are the four games coming to the service in November:

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter

Developer: Frogwares (Sherlock Holmes franchise)
Publisher: Bigben Interactive (WRC franchise)
Genre: Adventure, mystery
Mode(s): Single-player
Xbox One release date: October 25th, 2016
Metacritic score: 66
Regular Microsoft Store price: $69.99 CAD

Legendary detective Sherlock Holmes unravels London’s dark secrets while investigating the mystery surrounding his adopted daughter.

The Final Station

Developer: Do My Best Games (debut title)
Publisher: tinyBuild (Hello Neighbour, Secret Neighbour)
Genre: Shooter, side-scroller
Mode(s): Single-player
Xbox One release date: August 30th, 2016
Metacritic score: 70
Regular Microsoft Store price: $14.99 CAD

Navigate a dystopian world in a train while ensuring your disease-ridden passengers make it safely to their destination.

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Developer/Publisher: LucasArts (Star Wars franchise, Sam & Max franchise)
Genre: Action
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
Xbox release date: May 13th, 2002
Metacritic score: 78
Regular Microsoft Store price: $9.99 CAD

Pilot iconic Star Wars ships as you embark on Jedi missions taking place both before and after the events Attack of the Clones.

Joy Ride Turbo

Developer: BigPark (Kinect Joy Ride, Kinect Sports: Season Two)
Publisher: Xbox Game Studios (Halo, Gears franchises)
Genre: Kart racer
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
Xbox release date: May 23rd, 2012
Metacritic score: 67
Regular Microsoft Store price: $9.99 CAD

Players race against one another using a variety of power-ups, all while performing over-the-top stunts. It’s worth noting that developer BigPark was a Vancouver-based studio until it was folded into Microsoft.

In the meantime, October’s free Games with Gold titles can be found here.

Related Articles

News

Oct 30, 2019

7:03 AM EDT

Latest Xbox sale discounts Ghost Recon, other open-world crime games

News

Oct 25, 2019

3:13 PM EDT

Pokémon Go is getting more story elements and a tracker

News

Oct 25, 2019

10:47 AM EDT

Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Duo will have a ‘world-class’ camera

News

Oct 30, 2019

12:37 PM EDT

Pokémon Go has made $3 billion over its lifetime

Comments