Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in November 2019

Every month, Microsoft offers a handful of Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles to Xbox Live Gold subscribers at no additional cost.
Here are the four games coming to the service in November:
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter: Available November 1st to 30th on Xbox One
- The Final Station: Available November 16th to December 15th on Xbox One
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter: Available November 1st to 15th on Xbox One and Xbox 360 via backward compatibility
- Joy Ride Turbo: Available November 16th to 30th on Xbox 360 (also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
Developer: Frogwares (Sherlock Holmes franchise)
Publisher: Bigben Interactive (WRC franchise)
Genre: Adventure, mystery
Mode(s): Single-player
Xbox One release date: October 25th, 2016
Metacritic score: 66
Regular Microsoft Store price: $69.99 CAD
Legendary detective Sherlock Holmes unravels London’s dark secrets while investigating the mystery surrounding his adopted daughter.
The Final Station
Developer: Do My Best Games (debut title)
Publisher: tinyBuild (Hello Neighbour, Secret Neighbour)
Genre: Shooter, side-scroller
Mode(s): Single-player
Xbox One release date: August 30th, 2016
Metacritic score: 70
Regular Microsoft Store price: $14.99 CAD
Navigate a dystopian world in a train while ensuring your disease-ridden passengers make it safely to their destination.
Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
Developer/Publisher: LucasArts (Star Wars franchise, Sam & Max franchise)
Genre: Action
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
Xbox release date: May 13th, 2002
Metacritic score: 78
Regular Microsoft Store price: $9.99 CAD
Pilot iconic Star Wars ships as you embark on Jedi missions taking place both before and after the events Attack of the Clones.
Joy Ride Turbo
Developer: BigPark (Kinect Joy Ride, Kinect Sports: Season Two)
Publisher: Xbox Game Studios (Halo, Gears franchises)
Genre: Kart racer
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
Xbox release date: May 23rd, 2012
Metacritic score: 67
Regular Microsoft Store price: $9.99 CAD
Players race against one another using a variety of power-ups, all while performing over-the-top stunts. It’s worth noting that developer BigPark was a Vancouver-based studio until it was folded into Microsoft.
In the meantime, October’s free Games with Gold titles can be found here.
