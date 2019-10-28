PREVIOUS|
Spotify now has 113 million paying subscribers around the world

That's up from the 108 million paying subscribers that was reported in the quarter prior

Spotify’s Q3 2019 earnings report details that the streaming music company now has 113 million paying subscribers.

Combined with paying and free users, the streaming music company now has 248 million monthly active users. Compared to Q2 2019’s 232 monthly active users, Spotify gained 16 million users.

By the end of the year, Spotify is hoping to have 120 to 125 million paying subscribers. During the summer of 2019, Apple shared that Apple Music has about 60 million subscribers.

Spotify says that it thinks some of its subscriber growth has come from the podcast section of its app, which has grown 39 percent since the last quarter.

 

Source: Spotify

