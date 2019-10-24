UBreakifix offers same-day repairs on Pixel 4 devices

Similar to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, uBreakiFix Canada is offering same-day repairs for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.
Google and uBreakiFix confirmed that it has same-day repairs available at all of its uBreakiFix Canada locations.
According to UBreakiFix, each store has Google-trained technicians that are authorized to repair cracked screens and technical issues all using “genuine” OEM parts.
UBreakiFix also offers support for all Pixel smartphone models.
Find all uBreakiFix locations, here.
