PREVIOUS|
News

Ford to reveal the electric Mustang crossover on November 17th

The company posted a video on Twitter teasing the car

Oct 24, 2019

4:16 PM EDT

0 comments

The grand reveal for Ford’s all-electric SUV that’s based on the Mustang design is set to be revealed at the L.A. Autoshow on November 17th.

The company posted a video on Twitter teasing the car, which included a brief look at the design and outline of the highly anticipated vehicle.

The car appears to have the front and rear design of the modern Mustang, but will be larger and likely have four doors since it’s a crossover made for the North American market.

MobileSyrup will be on site when the car gets revealed so stay tuned for the news as it comes out. Ford says it will share more information about the vehicle on its website as the car’s reveal draws nearer.

Related Articles

Features

Jan 4, 2017

7:38 AM EDT

Fiat-Chrysler’s new concept car is targeting millennials and their mobile thirsts

News

Oct 17, 2016

12:52 PM EDT

Apple scales back driverless ambitions to develop only software

Business

Sep 6, 2016

7:11 PM EDT

University of Waterloo develops dedicated hub for smart vehicle research

News

Jul 17, 2019

1:01 PM EDT

Ford secretly petitions for a pickup truck emoji

Comments