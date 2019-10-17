Amazon Canada offering $80 off 2nd-gen Echo speaker

Amazon Canada is currently offering its 2nd-gen Echo smart speaker for $49.99 CAD, down from its regular $129.99 price tag.
The e-commerce giant doesn’t list an end date for the promotion.
However, it seems like the price has been cut alongside the launch of the third-gen Echo speaker. The new model sports a revised fabric-based design with better speakers and costs $129.99.
Still, $80 down on the 2nd-gen speaker is a solid deal, since it’s not that much of a step down from its successor.
The 2nd-gen speaker can be purchased from Amazon here.
Source: Amazon Canada
