Amazon Canada offering $80 off 2nd-gen Echo speaker

The new Echo just came out, but this is still a solid price

Oct 17, 2019

7:04 PM EDT

0 comments

Amazon Echo

Amazon Canada is currently offering its 2nd-gen Echo smart speaker for $49.99 CAD, down from its regular $129.99 price tag.

The e-commerce giant doesn’t list an end date for the promotion.

However, it seems like the price has been cut alongside the launch of the third-gen Echo speaker. The new model sports a revised fabric-based design with better speakers and costs $129.99.

Still, $80 down on the 2nd-gen speaker is a solid deal, since it’s not that much of a step down from its successor.

The 2nd-gen speaker can be purchased from Amazon here.

Source: Amazon Canada

