News
PREVIOUS|

Developer creates challenging digital rotary dial that you can try for yourself

The digital rotary dial is a blast from the past with a challenge

Oct 17, 2019

8:08 PM EDT

0 comments

A programmer has recreated a digital version of the iconic rotary dial that you can try out right on your browser.

The digital rotary dial is a nice blast from the past that makes you acknowledge how far phones have really come. It’s an entertaining way to pass some time.

The digital replica takes some practice and patience to get it to work. You have to stay inside the lines or else the dial restarts and makes you enter in all of the number again. Each time you stop on a number, it flashes red to indicate that it’s been registered.

“It was supposed to be a gag, I made the whole thing in a few hours on my Saturday,” said creator Victor Ribeiro in a forum.

You can try out the digital rotary dial here.

Source: The Next Web 

Related Articles

News

Oct 17, 2019

9:09 PM EDT

Election 2019: Alexa can help you stay up to date with the federal election

News

Oct 17, 2019

7:04 PM EDT

Amazon Canada offering $80 off 2nd-gen Echo speaker

News

Oct 17, 2019

6:49 PM EDT

Stephen King’s The Outsider to stream exclusively in Canada on Crave in January

News

Oct 17, 2019

6:18 PM EDT

Nintendo Switch surpasses 15 million units sold in North America

Comments