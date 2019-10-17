Developer creates challenging digital rotary dial that you can try for yourself

A programmer has recreated a digital version of the iconic rotary dial that you can try out right on your browser.
The digital rotary dial is a nice blast from the past that makes you acknowledge how far phones have really come. It’s an entertaining way to pass some time.
The digital replica takes some practice and patience to get it to work. You have to stay inside the lines or else the dial restarts and makes you enter in all of the number again. Each time you stop on a number, it flashes red to indicate that it’s been registered.
“It was supposed to be a gag, I made the whole thing in a few hours on my Saturday,” said creator Victor Ribeiro in a forum.
You can try out the digital rotary dial here.
Source: The Next Web
