News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung working to get glass screens for foldable displays

The successor to the Galaxy Fold will feature a plastic screen

Oct 16, 2019

12:36 PM EDT

0 comments

Galaxy Fold

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold doesn’t use a glass screen and instead features a plastic display.

However, it appears that ETNews has more information about the glass Samsung plans to utilize in its upcoming foldable devices.

According to the South Korean publication, a firm called Dowoo Insys has started production of Samsung’s first batch of ultra-thin glass.

Doowo’s ultra-thin glass goes through another tempering process to make it stronger, according to reports. That said, how exactly Doowo does this remains a secret.

While this technology will help Samsung with the quality of its foldable devices, it may take some time before its implemented. Another industry representative told ETNews that the successor to the Galaxy Fold would continue to use plastic.

Currently, ultra-thin glass is scratch-resistant, but ultimately it’s still quite fragile.

The report also suggests that Samsung will launch its second foldable in the second half of 2020. The successor to the Galaxy Fold will reportedly have a more widespread launch than the original. As the original Galaxy Fold is only coming to certain countries, and Canada isn’t one of them.

Source: ETNews

Related Articles

News

Aug 28, 2019

12:13 PM EDT

Samsung to launch Galaxy S11 series with three 5G models: rumour

News

Aug 30, 2019

10:14 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Fold to launch on September 6 in South Korea: report

News

Sep 3, 2019

8:37 AM EDT

Samsung reportedly to release square foldable smartphone next year

Comments