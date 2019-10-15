Google’s Nest Hub Max is coming to Canada

During Google’s fall hardware keynote, the tech giant confirmed that the Nest Hub Max is finally releasing in Canada.
The Nest Hub Max is a larger version of the standard Nest Hub. The device features a 10-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution (1080p) screen that automatically adjusts to the lighting surrounding it, a front-facing camera and improved audio quality when compared to its smaller sibling thanks to its two front-facing tweeters and rear-facing subwoofer.
The smart home device also runs the same smart display operating system as the standard Nest Hub, allowing users to watch video on YouTube, ask questions and control smart home gadgets with a visual interface.
The fact that the Hub Max features a camera also allows it to be used for video chat and facial recognition, as well as a security camera similar to Google’s Nest Cam line. It’s also possible to use gestures to start and pause YouTube videos, timers and alarms.
The device is already available in the U.S., Australia and the U.K.
The Nest Hub Max is releasing in Canada at the end of October for $299 CAD in ‘Charcoal’ and ‘Chalk’ colours. Pre-orders for the new device are set to be available on October 15th.
