Google is on track to send out more than 5,000 special edition Domino’s pizzas with a complimentary Pixel 4.
The goal is to show off the phone’s new hands-free Motion Sense technology since users’ hands will be full of pizza. They’ll have to interact with the phone hands-free.
The company is sending it to 50 influencers and 5,000 phone salespeople throughout the U.S., according to AdAge.
ok @madebygoogle I see you with the collab of the century with @dominos for this custom pixel 4 unboxing pic.twitter.com/SQ51KxpWh4
— Sam Sheffer (@samsheffer) October 15, 2019
The coolest thing about this collaboration is the box that the device comes in. It’s a regular pizza box with new art on the front to detail the phone and a slot in the middle that houses the device. It even comes with smaller boxes that house the charger and other accessories.
Source: AdAge
