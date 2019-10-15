News
PREVIOUS|

Google sends some people Pixel 4s in Domino’s Pizza boxes

Hot, ready and hands-free

Oct 15, 2019

5:46 PM EDT

0 comments

Google is on track to send out more than 5,000 special edition Domino’s pizzas with a complimentary Pixel 4.

The goal is to show off the phone’s new hands-free Motion Sense technology since users’ hands will be full of pizza. They’ll have to interact with the phone hands-free.

The company is sending it to 50 influencers and 5,000 phone salespeople throughout the U.S., according to AdAge.

The coolest thing about this collaboration is the box that the device comes in. It’s a regular pizza box with new art on the front to detail the phone and a slot in the middle that houses the device. It even comes with smaller boxes that house the charger and other accessories.

Source: AdAge

Related Articles

News

Aug 24, 2017

8:59 AM EDT

Domino’s Pizza in Canada now supports placing orders on Apple Watch

News

Jun 21, 2019

6:02 PM EDT

You’ll soon be able to order Domino’s pizza from your Chevy’s dashboard

News

Oct 15, 2019

2:16 PM EDT

Google’s Pixel 4 box doesn’t include earphones, USB-C to 3.5mm adapter

Reviews

Oct 15, 2019

12:56 PM EDT

Pixel 4 and 4 XL Hands-on: Wave hello

Comments