Google’s Live Caption feature is exclusive to Pixel 4 at launch

Google has confirmed that ‘Live Caption’ will be exclusive to the Pixel 4 at launch.
The real-time transcription feature will then come to the Pixel 3 and 3a sometime in December.
This isn’t exactly a surprise, since it was rumoured earlier this year that Live Caption would launch alongside the Pixel 4. However, this marks Google’s official confirmation that the feature is exclusive to the Pixel 4 for a limited time.
MobileSyrup can confirm that the Pixel 4’s Live Caption feature is available in Canada.
Via: Android Police
