Google’s Live Caption feature is exclusive to Pixel 4 at launch

Oct 15, 2019

5:59 PM EDT

Google has confirmed that ‘Live Caption’ will be exclusive to the Pixel 4 at launch.

The real-time transcription feature will then come to the Pixel 3 and 3a sometime in December.

This isn’t exactly a surprise, since it was rumoured earlier this year that Live Caption would launch alongside the Pixel 4. However, this marks Google’s official confirmation that the feature is exclusive to the Pixel 4 for a limited time.

MobileSyrup can confirm that the Pixel 4’s Live Caption feature is available in Canada.

We’ll have more on the Pixel 4 in the coming days. For now, check out the phone’s Canadian pricing and availability.

Via: Android Police

