News
PREVIOUS|

Twitter ports iPad app to macOS, but you need to be on Catalina to run it

Twitter is bringing its app back to the Mac

Oct 11, 2019

11:49 AM EDT

0 comments

Twitter hasn’t had a native macOS app since it removed its app from Apple’s desktop operating system last year, but now that has changed with a new ported iOS app.

Twitter’s blog post regarding the new app says it includes, “Expect great things like resizable windows with dynamic content, multiple windows support, native notifications, drag & drop and keyboard support.”

At Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference, the tech company showed off a new development tool called Catalyst that makes it easier to port iPadOS apps to macOS.

During the event, Twitter showed off a version of its app running on a Mac, and now the app is live in the Mac App Store, according to MacRumors. That said, not everyone can get the new app yet. You need to be on the latest version of macOS Catalina before you can download it.

The app won’t even show up in the Mac App Store unless you’re on Catalina. However, you can view it by clicking on the direct link from an outside source.

To update to Catalina, you can either click on the Apple logo in the top left-hand corner and choose ‘About This Mac’ and then ‘Software update.’ Alternatively, you can update by choosing the ‘Software update’ button in the ‘System Preferences.’

Beyond installing Catalyst apps, macOS Catalina also adds a host of other features to Apple’s desktop computers, including new Photos and Reminders apps, a feature called SideCar and ScreenTime.

Source: Twitter Via: MacRumors

Related Articles

News

Sep 30, 2019

7:58 AM EDT

Slack, Twitter prototype app ‘twttr’ add support for iOS 13 dark mode

News

Oct 7, 2019

1:01 PM EDT

macOS Catalina is now available

Features

Sep 24, 2019

2:34 PM EDT

Canadian, Twitter developers provide peek behind dark mode curtain

News

Sep 26, 2019

5:07 PM EDT

Apple rolls out iOS 12.4.2, macOS Mojave 10.14.6 and watchOS 5.3.2 to older devices

Comments