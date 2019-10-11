News
Fortnite ‘Chapter 2’ leaks in iOS App Store listing

This new update might even include a new map

Oct 11, 2019

11:50 AM EDT

While Epic still hasn’t confirmed the release date for Fortnite Season 11, it looks like a number of substantial changes are coming to the battle royale game in its next update if new leaked images are accurate.

The photos, which briefly appeared in the Italian iOS App Store, show off three characters standing on a hill, with a blurry building off in the distance. There also seems to be boats located in rivers.

This hints that there’s a possibility Epic could be introducing an entirely new map to Fortnite for the first time, freeing players from the confines of the game’s constantly changing island.

Fortnite leaked app store listing
The leaked image has since been removed from the Italian App Store, there are several videos of the listing posted on Reddit.

With the end of Fortnite Season 10 just around the corner on October 13th, it likely won’t long before we learn more about Epic’s plans regarding introducing a new Fortnite map.

Image credit: PC Gamer 

Source: Reddit (Giacozzo) Via: PC Gamer

