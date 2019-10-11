Five tech products every young girl should have to boost productivity

In honour of International Day of the Girl, we’ve compiled with a list of products that we think young girls can use to boost productivity.

Although all of the products listed below are useful for everyone, we’ve outlined how they could help young girls maximize their productivity while taking care of their health and wellbeing.

This list is not meant to be stereotypical of young girls, and instead focuses on how they can use technology to excel in their day-to-day endeavours.

1. Casper Glow Light

Casper’s Glow Light is a bedside light that is meant to help you get better sleep and be more productive throughout your day. The light is perfect for young girls who’ve had a long day at school and want to get ready for another productive day.

At night, the light slows dims so you can doze off naturally. In the morning, the light gently wakes you up by slowing the filling the room with soft light. The gradual light is meant to allow for a natural easy morning rise. With the stress of school and extracurricular activities, it’s important to get a good night’s sleep, and this light could help you do just that.

You can get the Glow Light for $140 CAD here.

2. Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet with 7-inch Display

The upcoming kids tablet from Amazon is a great choice for young girls because it can be used for both entertainment and education. The tablet has a great feature where parents can promote educational content for their children.

For instance, parents can program the tablet so that your child spends at least 30 minutes reading before they are able to access the games and apps. This tablet would be great for young girls because they can use it after school to brush up on their educational skills and then have some downtime with some books or games.

You can pre-order the tablet on Amazon Canada for October 30th for $129.99 CAD.

3. Mophie Powerstation

One thing every young girl should have in her bag is a portable charger. Of course, we’re talking about girls that are probably teenagers and their parents have given them a phone.

This will allow them to be productive no matter where they are. Whether you’re in class or at soccer practice, the portable charger has got you covered. It’s also important to have in case your phone dies and you need to contact your parents. The Mophie Powerstation comes in six colours and is small and compact for easy travel.

The Mophie Powerstation is available for $35.95 USD (approximately $47.81 CAD) here

4. Google Pixel 3a

Any young girl would benefit from an affordable phone to boost productivity and serve as a must-need item. The Pixel 3a is a nice phone for young girls who are going to receive their first phone.

It’s an important item to have to stay connected with your parents, while also exercising your own freedom. The Pixel 3a has many of the features of an expensive phone, like a nice camera, without the price tag.

You can get the Google Pixel 3a for $549 here.

5. Garmin vivofit jr.

This fitness tracker for kids is perfect for young girls because it can help them ensure that they’re getting enough sleep and physical activity. The watch tracks steps and recommends a daily amount of activity. It’s perfect for young girls because it helps them stay active and to remember to focus on physical health while being productive.

It comes with an app that parents can use to monitor their child’s activity, like how they sleep, or if they’ve brushed their teeth. The app will also let parents assign chores to their children. This fitness watch will help young girls maximize their energy to have a productive day.

You can get the Garmin vivofit jr. for $115 CAD here.