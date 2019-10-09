PlayStation Store sale running PS VR anniversary, Warner Bros. sales

Sony’s latest PlayStation Store sale discounts a variety of PlayStation VR games in celebration of the virtual reality headset’s third anniversary on October 13th.
Additionally, there is a sale on Warner Bros. PlayStation 4 games running at the same time.
Here are some of the most notable PlayStation VR offers:
- Borderlands 2 VR — $33.49 (regularly $66.99)
- Creed: Rise to Glory — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Doom VFR — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Eagle Flight — $8.09 (regularly $26.99)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR — $28.79 (regularly $79.99)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- PlayStation VR Worlds — $9.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition — $33.49 (regularly $66.99)
- Sprint Vector — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Superhot VR — $20.09 (regularly $33.49)
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot — $14.99 (regularly $29.99)
Altogether, there are 74 titles discounted; check out the full list here. The PlayStation VR Anniversary Sale runs until October 22nd.
Meanwhile, here are some of the most notable Warner Bros. deals:
- Batman Arkham Collection — $23.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Hitman 2 Gold Edition — $45.49 (regularly $129.99)
- Injustice 2 — Legendary Edition — $31.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Lego Harry Potter Collection — $8.99 (regularly $29.99)
- Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 — $8.99 (regularly $29.99)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War — $26.79 (regularly $66.99)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition — $71.99 (regularly $119.99)
Overall, the promotion features 60 discounted titles; see them all here. The Warner Bros. sale runs until October 15th.
It’s worth noting that last week’s PlayStation’s Games of a Generation sale is also still running until October 15th.
