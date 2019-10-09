News
PlayStation Store sale running PS VR anniversary, Warner Bros. sales

Oct 9, 2019

7:10 AM EDT

Sony’s latest PlayStation Store sale discounts a variety of PlayStation VR games in celebration of the virtual reality headset’s third anniversary on October 13th.

Additionally, there is a sale on Warner Bros. PlayStation 4 games running at the same time.

Here are some of the most notable PlayStation VR offers:

Altogether, there are 74 titles discounted; check out the full list here. The PlayStation VR Anniversary Sale runs until October 22nd.

Meanwhile, here are some of the most notable Warner Bros. deals:

Overall, the promotion features 60 discounted titles; see them all here. The Warner Bros. sale runs until October 15th.

It’s worth noting that last week’s PlayStation’s Games of a Generation sale is also still running until October 15th.

