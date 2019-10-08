Ubisoft Montreal launches free ‘Rabbids’ youth coding program

Ubisoft Montreal has launched a free youth coding program called Rabbids Coding.
Intended for kids aged seven and up, Rabbids Coding aims to teach basic coding elements like loops, algorithms, optimization and more through a simple and accessible experience.
In Rabbids Coding, players have to help the Rabbids clean up their spaceship. The game guides kids but also lets them play at their leisure without any pressure. Further, a sandbox environment will open up for coding practice once a few basic levels have been cleared. Altogether, the game features more than 32 levels.
Ubisoft is offering Rabbids Coding for free on PC via its Uplay launcher.
This isn’t Ubisoft’s only recent educational initiative. At the end of September, the game publishing giant also teamed up with Montreal’s Concordia University to launch a game development program for post-secondary students.
Source: Ubisoft
