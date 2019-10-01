News
Sony discounts over 100 PS4 titles as part of ‘Games of a Generation’ sale

Oct 1, 2019

8:04 PM EDT

While the PlayStation 5 likely won’t launch until holiday 2020, that hasn’t stopped Sony from looking back on some of the biggest games of the PlayStation 4.

Now, the tech giant is running a ‘Games of a Generation’ sale which discounts more than 100 hit PlayStation 4 games.

Below is a list of the most notable offers:

The full list of Games of a Generation deals can be found here. The sale ends on October 15th.

