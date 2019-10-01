Sony discounts over 100 PS4 titles as part of ‘Games of a Generation’ sale

While the PlayStation 5 likely won’t launch until holiday 2020, that hasn’t stopped Sony from looking back on some of the biggest games of the PlayStation 4.
Now, the tech giant is running a ‘Games of a Generation’ sale which discounts more than 100 hit PlayStation 4 games.
Below is a list of the most notable offers:
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — $27.49 (regularly $54.99)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — $37.49 (regularly $49.99)
- Days Gone — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition — $19.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package (includes almost every game in the series) — $80.09 (regularly $133.49)
- Life is Strange 2 Complete Season — $29.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Monster Hunter: World — $26.49 (regularly $39.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Soul Calibur VI Deluxe Edition — $46.79 (regularly $116.99)
The full list of Games of a Generation deals can be found here. The sale ends on October 15th.
