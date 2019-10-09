Google shares most searched Halloween costume ideas

Now that we’re in October has begun you likely need to start thinking about what kind of Halloween costume you’re going to wear this year.
Well, Google has shared a few lists to help give you some inspiration or tell you what to avoid since it will be popular this year.
These results are form searches in September, but there’s a good chance they’ll hold up throughout October too.
Top 10 most searched costumes
- IT
- Witch
- Spider-Man
- Dinosaur
- Descendants
- Clown
- Fortnite
- Chucky
- 1980s
- Unicorn
Top 10 most searched couples costumes
- Lilo and Stitch
- Bonnie and Clyde
- Cosmo and Wanda
- Adam and Eve
- Cheech and Chong
- Mario and Luigi
- Chucky and Tiffany
- Sonny and Cher
- Rick and Morty
- Phineas and Ferb
Source: Google
Comments