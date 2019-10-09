News
Google shares most searched Halloween costume ideas

I'm not sure what the Descendants are, but it's a popular choice

Oct 9, 2019

7:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Now that we’re in October has begun you likely need to start thinking about what kind of Halloween costume you’re going to wear this year.

Well, Google has shared a few lists to help give you some inspiration or tell you what to avoid since it will be popular this year.

These results are form searches in September, but there’s a good chance they’ll hold up throughout October too.

Top 10 most searched costumes

  • IT
  • Witch
  • Spider-Man
  • Dinosaur
  • Descendants
  • Clown
  • Fortnite
  • Chucky
  • 1980s
  • Unicorn

  • Top 10 most searched couples costumes

  • Lilo and Stitch
  • Bonnie and Clyde
  • Cosmo and Wanda
  • Adam and Eve
  • Cheech and Chong
  • Mario and Luigi
  • Chucky and Tiffany
  • Sonny and Cher
  • Rick and Morty
  • Phineas and Ferb

Source: Google

