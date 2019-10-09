New Brunswick medicare company launches digital health platform in Canada

Moncton, New Brunswick-based Medavie Blue Cross has launched Connected Care, a digital health platform that offers virtual healthcare solutions to Canadians.
Connected Care is available in the Medavie app on Android and iOS and the Medavie Blue Cross website.
Through the platform, Canadians will be given 24/7 access to doctors by text or video for advice, diagnosis and prescriptions. This includes the option to try out pharmacogenetic testing, which is a form of genomics-guided personalized medication management.
This helps physicians better understand how genetic makeup and metabolism can affect the patient’s response to different medications.
As well, users can receive therapy via text or video through accredited professionals at Beacon and Morneau Shepell.
Medavie says these services are offered at “preferred pricing.” For more information, visit the company’s website.
