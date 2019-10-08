Telus drops 15GB Peace of Mind, Simple Share plan in Quebec, adds $100 discount

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus has made a few adjustments and changes to its rate plans.
First and foremost, the carrier appears to have ended its 15GB Peace of Mind and Simple Share plan options in Quebec. Now, both options come with 10GB of data like other regions.
In other words, Quebecors looking to sign up with Telus will start to see plans at $75 per month for 10GB of high-speed data followed by unlimited usage at a maximum speed of 512Kbps after they’ve used the high-speed allotment.
Alternatively, those looking to get a Simple Share plan will pay $75 per month as well for 10GB of shareable data with overages.
Both plans include unlimited Canada-wide talk and text. Previously, these plans were available with 15GB of data in Quebec.
Additionally, Telus brought back its online phone activation credit. For a limited time, Telus will waive the $35 connection fee and provide a $65 bill credit over two months for customers who activate a new phone online. That works out to a $100 discount for those who buy online.
Finally, the Vancouver-based carrier has dropped the price of its Nationwide Talk and Text plan. Previously, the plan costs $45 per month, but customers can now get it for $40. It comes with unlimited nationwide text, picture and video messaging as well as unlimited nationwide minutes.
You can learn more about the changes or take advantage of the deals on Telus’ website.
