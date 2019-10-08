Sony confirms PlayStation 5 holiday 2020 release date

The PlayStation 5, Sony’s next-generation video game console, will officially release in holiday 2020.
The new console, which is set to release alongside Microsoft’s competing Project Scarlett, will also be called — as many assumed — the PlayStation 5.
“The name of our next-generation machine is ‘PlayStation 5’ (PS5), and that the release is scheduled for the year-end sales season of 2020,” said president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan in a new post on the PlayStation Blog.
Ryan goes on to say that Sony has plans to “rethink” PlayStation’s iconic DualShock controller design. He also mentions that the PlayStation 5’s gamepad will feature haptic technology rather than the traditional rumble, along with adaptive triggers.
“With haptics, you truly feel a broader range of feedback, so crashing into a wall in a race car feels much different than making a tackle on the football field,” writes Ryan. “You can even get a sense for a variety of textures when running through fields of grass or plodding through mud.”
In some ways, the PlayStation 5 gamepad’s vibration features sound very similar to the Switch’s HD Rumble functionality.
Regarding adaptive triggers, Ryan says that developers will be able to program specific resistance to the PS5’s L2 and R2 triggers, which will result in players being able to take “more realistic actions.”
“Developers can program the resistance of the triggers so that you feel the tactile sensation of drawing a bow and arrow or accelerating an off-road vehicle through rocky terrain. In combination with the haptics, this can produce a powerful experience that better simulates various actions.
“Game creators have started to receive early versions of the new controller, and we can’t wait to see where their imagination goes with these new features at their disposal,” Ryan said.
Ryan also reiterated that Ghosts of Tsushima will release on the PlayStation 4 and not the PlayStation 5 like some had assumed.
Unlike the launch of the previous generation of video game consoles, as well as earlier systems, it’s refreshing to see both Sony and Microsoft discussing the PlayStation 5 and Project Scarlett openly prior to either system’s official reveal.
Rumours based on patents recently surfaced regarding Microsoft’s upcoming Project Scarlett console featuring a significant virtual reality component.
Source: Sony (PlayStation Blog)
