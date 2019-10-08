News
Bell Let’s Talk Day is happening January 29

This is the 10th Let's Talk Day

Bell has announced that its annual ‘Let’s Talk Day’ is set for January 29th, 2020.

Bell’s Let’s Talk Day was created to support mental health initiatives in Canada.

Bell donates five cents when subscribers use the carrier’s network for talk and text, as well as when non-subscribers interact on social media using the associated Bell Let’s Talk photo filters and hashtags.

The initiative raised $7,272,134 in 2019, representing total interactions of 145,442,699. In addition, the initiative has raised $100,695,763.75 CAD since starting in January 2011.

