Ontario Power Generation and Hydro One launch EV charging network

Ontario Power Generation and Hydro One have launched Ivy, a charging network that’s intended to offer easy and effective service to electric vehicle owners.
Ontario Power Generation is Ontario’s largest power generator, while Hydro One is the province’s biggest transmission utility. This helped the two parties come together to form Ivy parent company Ontario Charging Network LP (OCN LP).
The first two Ivy chargers launched in Huntsville on September 30th and consist of two 50-kW charging units that were supplied by Australian-based Tritium. Altogether, the units can deliver a 128-kilometre charge in 20 minutes, according to OCN LP.
The company aims to expand the network in the future to 43 locations spanning Kenora in the west to Cornwall in the east and Ignace in the north. OCN LP is pledging to have all of these locations up and running by the end of 2020.
For now, charging will be free at the Hunstville generators.
Source: Electric Autonomy
