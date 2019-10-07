Best Buy Canada selling exclusive Neon Green Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons

Best Buy Canada has begun accepting pre-orders for the Neon Green Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons.
The Joy-Cons cost $99.99 CAD (the controllers’ regular price in Canada) and are exclusive to Best Buy Canada.
It’s worth noting that a Splatoon 2-inspired Neon Green and Neon Pink Joy-Con bundle is available at a variety of Canadian retailers. However, Best Buy Canada is the only way to get two Neon Green Joy-Cons in one bundle.
The Neon Green Joy-Con set can be pre-ordered from Best Buy Canada here. The product will release on October 27th.
