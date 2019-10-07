News
PREVIOUS|

Best Buy Canada selling exclusive Neon Green Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons

Oct 7, 2019

7:06 PM EDT

0 comments

Nintendo Switch Neon Green Joy-Cons

Best Buy Canada has begun accepting pre-orders for the Neon Green Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons.

The Joy-Cons cost $99.99 CAD (the controllers’ regular price in Canada) and are exclusive to Best Buy Canada.

It’s worth noting that a Splatoon 2-inspired Neon Green and Neon Pink Joy-Con bundle is available at a variety of Canadian retailers. However, Best Buy Canada is the only way to get two Neon Green Joy-Cons in one bundle.

The Neon Green Joy-Con set can be pre-ordered from Best Buy Canada here. The product will release on October 27th.

Related Articles

News

Sep 16, 2019

7:04 PM EDT

Nintendo Switch Online members can now buy SNES controllers in Canada

News

Oct 6, 2019

6:40 AM EDT

Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

News

Oct 7, 2019

1:10 PM EDT

PS4 system update 7.00 brings full Remote Play support to Android

News

Sep 14, 2019

3:55 PM EDT

Save $100 to $350 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 at Best Buy

Comments